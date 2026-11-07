Two more bodies, identified as those of Sunitha, 40, wife of the accused in the Bengaluru mass murder case, and her mother Rupavathi, 65, were recovered from the Yercaud forest area of Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total number of bodies recovered to three. The body of seven-year-old Puneeth, the accused’s nephew, was recovered earlier near Nandi Hills.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed the recovery of the two bodies and said the search for the remaining bodies would continue.

The police are investigating a murder case where cab driver Indusekhar is accused of killing his wife and six of her relatives between October 16 and 31 following years of personal dispute.

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“The accused is the only person who knows where he disposed of the bodies. We are taking him to the locations he has identified, along with the family members, and recovering the bodies. The process of recovering the remaining bodies will continue,” the Commissioner said.

A Bengaluru police team travelled to Salem on Saturday with 52-year-old cab driver S Indusekhar alias Arjun Indusekhar, the accused, and family members. During the visit, the accused allegedly identified the locations where he had dumped the bodies, following which the two bodies were recovered.

The Salem police are conducting the post-mortem examinations of Sunitha and Rupavathi, and the bodies will be handed over to the family for the last rites after completing the necessary formalities, the commissioner said.

Timeline of the murders

According to the First Information Report, Indusekhar allegedly killed Sunitha and her mother Rupavathi first. He then allegedly killed Divya, her husband and Sunitha’s brother Shivakumar, and their seven-year-old son Puneeth on October 24 and 25, followed by Nalini and her husband and Sunitha’s another brother Shankar on October 31 and November 1.

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The police suspect that he invited the victims to dinner, spiked their food and alcoholic drinks with sleeping tablets, and then attacked them with a grinding stone once they were incapacitated.

The accused then disposed of the bodies at different locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, including Yercaud Ghat, Chamundi Hills, Nandi Hills and Shiradi Ghat between November 1 and 3.

The case came to light after Tungamma, mother of Nalini, approached Srirampura police on November 3, reporting that her daughter and son-in-law Shankar could not be contacted. Their mobile phones had remained switched off since October 31.

The police traced Indusekhar along with his minor daughter using mobile tower data and other leads, successfully rescuing another boy on November 4. Upon questioning, he allegedly confessed to murdering seven people.

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The FIR further alleged that Indusekhar’s 17-year-old daughter assisted him in the murders and disposal of the bodies.

‘PRESS’ mark to help evade police checks

Following the murders, Indusekhar reportedly wrapped each body in up to 10 layers of adhesive tape to contain the smell of decomposition and avoid detection. The police discovered that the body of 7-year-old Puneeth, recovered from Nandi Hills, had been concealed in a similar manner. Investigators also found that he had kept fragrance products in his car, allegedly to mask any odour while transporting the bodies.

He is suspected to have used plastic bags, ropes and gunny bags to conceal and move the bodies before dumping them at different locations.

Investigators are also examining how the accused allegedly used his Toyota Etios car to transport the bodies without attracting attention. The police said the seized vehicle carried a ‘PRESS’ sticker and a press banner displaying the words ‘Thaana Varadi’ above the boot space.

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The accused allegedly projected a Press-related identity through the markings, which may have helped him avoid routine police scrutiny at checkpoints while moving around the city and transporting the bodies.

Meanwhile, three police teams are continuing the search operations to recover the remaining bodies. Investigators are currently analysing the full extent of the plot, as they suspect the murders were deeply premeditated.