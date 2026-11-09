Two weeks before he allegedly went on a killing spree, targeting his wife and six members of her family, Bengaluru cab driver S Indushekhar attended a court hearing in a 2018 dacoity case where he is a prime accused.

Indushekhar, alias Arjun, 52, is accused of using his Toyota Etios car to facilitate the armed robbery of gold in the car parking area for a temple festival in Madanayakanahalli. He is among six people under trial in the June 7, 2018, case, now set for a December hearing.

Indushekhar, who was arrested within days of the dacoity case on the basis of technical evidence like CCTV footage, was released on bail on the basis of a surety given by his wife Sunitha M J, 40, whom he allegedly killed along with her mother Rupavathi, 65, on October 16, 2026.

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The Bengaluru Rural trial court granted bail in 2022 to the cab driver by noting the filing of a surety affidavit by “M.J. Sunitha W/o S. Indushekar aged about 35 years, along with sale deed property bearing assessment No.239 Old 43 Khatha 239 situated at Kachohalli village, Dasanapura Hobli, Bengaluru North, MR, along with Aadhaar Card, tax paid receipt, demand register and declaration”.

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“He was arrested around seven years ago in a chain snatching case in Madanayakanahalli,” Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on November 6 while announcing the news of the mass murder and the cab driver’s arrest.

Indushekhar’s Toyota Etios car with the number KA 02 AF 1488 was used as a getaway car in the 2018 crime, while it was recently used to transport the bodies of the murder victims to isolated, mountainous, forest regions in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for dumping between October 16 and October 31.

‘Informant and journalist for Police Vaani’

The car was tracked down in 2018 on the basis of a Police Vaani sticker it carried. Indushekhar claimed after his arrest in the 2018 dacoity case that he was a respectable citizen who was a police informant and journalist for a local publication called “Police Vaani”.

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While Indushekhar allegedly dumped the bodies of his six victims, his car had a “press” sticker and the sticker of another publication called Taana Varadi.

Records at the Press Registrar of India indicate Taana Varadi was registered as a monthly publication in Kannada and English on January 21, 2026, with S Indushekhar as the editor and publisher for the Bengaluru Rural-based publication.

Bengaluru cab driver S Indushekhar with his family. (Photo by special arragement) Bengaluru cab driver S Indushekhar with his family. (Photo by special arragement)

Court records in the 2018 case indicate that Indushekhar denied his presence at the scene of the dacoity on June 7, 2018, by claiming to have been driving on an Uber trip in another car from Bengaluru to Belagavi.

The police investigations, however, revealed that Indushekhar’s car was used during the robbery.

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During an initial bail hearing in July 2018, the cab driver Indushekhar produced bills to claim that he was driving between Bengaluru and Belagavi on June 7 and 8 in 2018 and was not present at the crime scene. A sessions court rejected the bills as being created to act as an alibi for bail.

Fake number plate and Police Voice nameboard

On June 25, 2024, Indushekhar and five others— Hemanth Kumar, Manoj, Chethan R, Lokesh M, and Dhanush R—were charged with robbing a couple of gold worth Rs 4.5 lakh at night in the parking lot of a temple festival on June 7, 2018.

The specific charge against Indushekhar is that he participated in the 2018 dacoity “at the Vaderahalli village in Madanayakanahalli using a fake number plate on a Toyota Etios car with the registration KA 02 AF 1488 and a Police Voice nameboard”.

Besides his wife Sunitha and her mother, Indushekar, a resident of Rajajinagar in North Bengaluru, is alleged to have killed Sunitha’s brothers Shivakumar, 30, and Shankar, 44, their wives Divya, 30, and Nalini, 29, and Shivakumar’s seven-year-old son Puneeth.

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Possible motives for the mass murder include property disputes, marital discord, and Indushekar’s possessiveness and suspicion about his wife’s character. Investigators are also examining his alleged influence over his minor daughter, whom he is suspected to have turned against her mother’s family and involved in disposing of the bodies.

The police have found the body of the seven-year-old nephew in the Nandi Hills region on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the bodies of the wife and the mother-in-law in the Yercaud hill region near Salem in Tamil Nadu, and the bodies of one brother-in-law and his wife at the Chamundi Hills near Mysuru.

The police are searching for two more bodies near the Shiradi Ghats near Mangaluru based on information given by Indushekhar.

Following the murders, Indushekhar reportedly wrapped each body in up to 10 layers of adhesive tape to contain the smell of decomposition and avoid detection. Investigators have found that he kept fragrance products in his car to mask odour while transporting bodies.