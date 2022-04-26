Bengaluru: Manipal Hospitals obtain first ERAS certification in South East Asia

Manipal Hospitals has announced it has received the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) certification after doctors and other healthcare providers at the facility underwent a comprehensive training programme.

“Manipal Hospitals is the first in Southeast Asia to be certified for implementation of the ERAS programme. To receive this certification, multi-disciplinary surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and nutritionists of the hospital underwent a comprehensive training programme where all the parameters were fulfilled. The medical team of Surgical Oncology, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Anesthesia and a team of Nurses, were trained by NCARE ERAS society in Switzerland and subsequently trained virtually through interactive seminars for over 2 years,” the hospital stated in a release.

Dr Somashekhar S P, the chairman and head of the department of surgical oncology at Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center, said the quality of ERAS translates into the best patient care across India. “Along with clinical benefits, the days taken to recover are now shortened. Thus, patients can reduce their hospital stay and witness decreased postoperative pain. After the implementation of ERAS, the compliance rate rose from 36 per cent to 94 per cent in over 60 per cent of parameters in the application of ERAS. The rate of complications dropped down from 4.5 per cent to 0.6 per cent. Moreover, the length of stay in colorectal surgery was reduced from 8 days to 4.5 days,” added the doctor.

Experts say the programme offers several benefits to various healthcare fields, including oncology, gynaecology, and gastroenterology. They include a decrease in complications, shorter length of stay at the hospital for patients, decreased postoperative pain, and better and rapid recovery. These lead to the patient being able to move earlier after their surgery, and lesser chances of rehospitalisation.

The programme consists of three parameters—pre-operative optimisation, intraoperative goal-directed therapy, and postoperative strategies. These parameters meticulously provide for patient and family preoperative counselling, optimisation of nutrition and fluid intakes, minimal fasting with a carbohydrate beverage before anaesthesia, and other regimens. After their surgery, the patient can go back to a normal diet, and achieve easy mobilisation at home, unlike in the case of traditional surgeries. The pilot programme was conducted for 507 patients.