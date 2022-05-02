Annual mango mela returns to Bengaluru after two years

After a two-year gap, the Karnataka horticulture department will organise a mango mela in late May or early June in Lalbagh according to Rajender Kumar Kataria, principal secretary (horticulture).

The mela had not been conducted for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, it is expected to showcase eight to ten varieties of mangoes, including Alphonso, Raspuri, Totapuri, Amrapalli and Mallika.

“We will organise a mango mela in Lalbagh and in Cubbon Park in the city by the first or second week of June. We are hoping to get a good response from the people. We will also have district-level melas after the second week of May,” Kataria said.

The event provides a platform for farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers and for visitors to get naturally ripened fruits. The mela comes at a time when the state has witnessed a drop in mango production this year due to the hormonal imbalance caused in mango flowering patterns as a result of the high moisture content in soil, said officials with the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL).

Officials said a decrease in hermaphrodite flowers, key for a good yield, was observed in mango trees across the state.

KSMDMCL managing director C G Nagaraju told The Indian Express: “This year, the mango yield in the market has been affected since the monsoon extended till December and the high moisture has led to hormonal imbalance in its flowering pattern. Adverse weather conditions, unseasonal rainfall and higher cases of pests and diseases reduced the yield. Mangoes generally require a good drought and harsh winter. This year, we got neither.”

In Karnataka, mango orchards are spread across 1.8 lakh hectares in Kolar, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur districts and parts of Bengaluru rural district in the state’s southern region, besides Dharwad and Belagavi in the north. The state grows Badami, Mallika, Neelam, Malgova, Kalapad, Sindhura, Alphonso, Totapuri and other varieties of mangoes.