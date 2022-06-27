Bengaluru-based software engineer killed in road accident on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway

A 27-year-old Bengaluru-based software engineer riding a high-end motorcycle died after falling off a bridge on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district Sunday, said the police Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj N J, a resident of Kanaka Layout in Banashankari Stage II who worked with Infosys, according to the police. They said that the accident took place around 7.45 am Sunday when he was riding a Ducati bike. As he reached Gavimutt in the Kunigal taluk, a multi-utility vehicle which was moving on the right side of the bridge suddenly came to the left.

Suraj, who was unable to control his bike, rammed into the MUV and hit the road divider, fell off the bridge and landed on a service road 15 feet below. Though Suraj was wearing protective gear including a helmet, he did not survive the fall as the impact of the accident was severe. A police official said that Suraj was riding a Ducati bike which weighs around 150-200 kg and it is tough to control at times.

The official added, “His neck was broken in the accident which was a major fatal injury.”

The police said that both the biker and the MUV driver have been named as accused in the accident. The MUV driver, who sped away after the accident, has also lodged a complaint against the motorcycle rider and informed the police about the accident.

After an autopsy at Kunigal Taluk Government Hospital, his body was handed over to his family.

Several accidents have been reported on this stretch, which is used by many riders in groups and solo drivers over the weekend.