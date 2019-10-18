Bengaluru: Man tries to stab Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh, handed over to police

Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh escaped a knife attack Thursday in a road rage incident near his residence in Hebbal, North Bengaluru.

The incident happened after a local youth hit the MLA’s car with his two-wheeler, following which he stopped the bike and started a heated argument with Suresh. Within a few minutes, the youth pulled out a knife to stab Suresh, but he was soon overpowered by the MLA’s security personnel and handed over to the police.

The rider, identified as Shivu, has been arrested by the police. Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP (North East Bengaluru) said, “A case of attempt to murder has been registered in Kothnur Police station, one person tried to assault MLA of Hebbal Byrathi Suresh but there is no injury to MLA, the person who tried to assault has been secured. MLA is safe and sound without any injury.”

Meanwhile, Suresh said Shivu is his neighbour and he knows him and his family well from many years. “After 50 meters from my house, Shivu came and hit my car and started to fight and took out a knife to attack me, by this time my gunman and security personnel stopped him and took him to the police station. I don’t know the reason behind this attack,” said Suresh.

“I have helped their family to build a house, Shivu mother was working at my house and I have seen him from his childhood. He works as a carpenter in the locality,” added Suresh.