Bengaluru man threatens IAS officer over his son-in-law’s transfer, arrested

A 58-year-old man, who impersonated Karnataka excise minister K Gopalaiah’s personal secretary and threatened IAS officer Munish Moudgil over his driver’s transfer, has been arrested, said the Bengaluru police Sunday.

The arrested man has been identified as Govindaraju T, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout and a self-proclaimed social worker.

Munish Moudgil, who is the commissioner of the survey, settlement and land records department, said in his complaint to the Sampigehalli police that he received a call on July 1 around midnight from a man who said he was Gopalaiah’s personal secretary. Moudgil said that the man threatened him for transferring his driver Anand.

The Indian Administrative Service officer added that the man questioned him over Anand’s transfer to Kolar from the city and when he said that he cannot discuss administrative issues at odd hours, the caller threatened to transfer him from his present department and started shouting at him. After Moudgil disconnected the phone call, the man kept calling him for more than 15 minutes.

The next day Moudgil contacted Rame Gowda, the personal secretary of excise minister Gopalaiah, and came to know that he had never called him. He then lodged a police complaint.

Based on his complaint, the police arrested Govindaraju, who is Anand’s father-in-law. According to sources in the police, he called up the IAS officer to threaten him as his daughter was upset after Anand’s transfer to Kolar.