Debt-ridden Bengaluru man who stabbed landlady 91 times arrested

A debt-ridden private firm employee, who had lost Rs 12 lakh in the stock market, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 75-year-old landlady, said the Bengaluru police Sunday.

The man, identified as Jaikishan B S, 29, a resident of Vinayakanagar in Banashankari First Stage in South Bengaluru, was arrested on Saturday. Jaikishan had allegedly murdered Yashodamma on July 2 to steal her gold ornaments to pay off his debts and the postmortem report revealed that he stabbed her 91 times.

According to police sources, Jaikishan, who works as a sales executive, had taken a loan of Rs 12 lakh from his family members and friends. Yashodamma had also given him Rs 50,000. Recently, Yashodamma had a fight with Jaikishan over the loan money.

On July 2, Jaikishan had entered Yashodamma’s residence and had stabbed her to death. Jaikishan had then called Yashodamma’s son Raju, who lives in the Banashankari Third Stage area with his wife and children, and informed him about her murder.

The police and Raju, who had rushed to the house, found Yashodamma lying in a pool of blood. She was shifted to a private hospital where doctors declared she was brought dead.

A special team was formed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) P Krishnakath which included police inspectors Janardhan P R and Rakshith A K. As there was no evidence, the police had interrogated more than 100 suspects. “Though we were aware that there was no forceful entry inside the house, Jaikishan was not a suspect then as he was very much present. He was there to file complaints and even for the cremation,” said a senior police official.

However, the police found that a gold chain and four bangles were missing. Through an informant, police came to know that Jaikishan had pawned the gold ornaments at a pawn broker’s shop. The police then took him to custody to question him and he confessed to the crime later, said officials.

The probe revealed that after Jaikishan, a BCom graduate, landed in the financial crisis due to the loss in the stock market he decided to steal gold ornaments from his landlady.