Angry over break-up, man slashes woman’s face outside her office in Bengaluru

The police in the east division of Bengaluru are searching for a youth who slashed his former girlfriend with a knife outside her workplace in the HRBR Layout in Kalyan on March 2. The 30-year-old woman has filed a police complaint over the incident.

In the last three months, three similar incidents of men attacking women after their relationships ended have been reported in the city, leading to the deaths of three women.

In the latest incident that occurred in east Bengaluru on March 2, the woman, a tele-caller at a private firm, was allegedly attacked by a youth identified as Avinash, with whom she had broken off a two-year-old relationship. The attacker allegedly slashed her face with a knife and fled on his motorcycle.

In her police complaint, the woman, who lives at a paying guest facility in the Banaswadi area, said that Avinash was enraged over her decision to break off their relationship and her refusal to take his phone calls. The woman hails from the Chikkamagaluru region of Karnataka. She also alleged that he attacked her with a knife after stating that she should not be in a relationship with anyone else.

“We are looking for the attacker. We have questioned his family. He caused a slash injury on the victim,” a police official in the east division of Bengaluru said.

On February 28, a 25-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh was stabbed to death outside her office in south-east Bengaluru after she refused the marriage proposal of a man citing caste differences. The victim, Leela Pavithra, was stabbed on the street by Dinakar S, 28, whom she knew for over five years and who also hailed from Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place at 7.30 pm near the woman’s office in Murugeshpalya.

An MSc graduate, Leela Pavitra was working at a healthcare firm and her attacker worked in another healthcare firm. The police said the woman had approached her parents to marry Dinakar but the proposal was rejected.

On January 18, a 19-year-old college girl was stabbed to death by a man in the Rajanakunte area on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Rashi V was a first-year BA student at the Government College in Yelahanka. She was reportedly in a relationship with Madhu Chandra, 32, a resident of Yelahanka who worked as a driver, for nearly 18 months before breaking off the relationship after learning that he was married with a family. Chandra was arrested by the Bengaluru Rural police.

On January 2, Layasmitha, 19, a first-year BTech student, was stabbed to death by her distant relative on the campus of the Presidency College. The accused Pawan Kalyan was a first-year BCA student at Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru. A police probe suggested that she had refused his proposal. Kalyan stabbed Layasmitha and then stabbed himself. He was taken to the hospital and is being prosecuted for the crime.