Bengaluru man sets estranged live-in partner, her parents on fire over scooter dispute, arrested

The Bengaluru police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly setting his estranged live-in partner and her parents on fire.

The incident took place in Tarabanahalli, under the Soladevanahalli police station limits. The police stated that the accused, Panduranga alias Chandu, 32, a resident of Nandini Layout, arrived at victim Sumalatha’s house around 6.30 pm on Friday and demanded the keys to her scooter. When Sumalatha, 27, a domestic worker, refused, an argument broke out between them. Sumalatha’s parents, Shreeram and Manjamma, intervened, and Panduranga left. But he came back later in the day and set all three on fire by dousing them with petrol. The accused escaped from the spot in an autorickshaw. The victims’ neighbours took them to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.