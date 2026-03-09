Bengaluru man sets estranged live-in partner, her parents on fire over scooter dispute, arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly setting his estranged live-in partner and her parents on fire.
The incident took place in Tarabanahalli, under the Soladevanahalli police station limits. The police stated that the accused, Panduranga alias Chandu, 32, a resident of Nandini Layout, arrived at victim Sumalatha’s house around 6.30 pm on Friday and demanded the keys to her scooter. When Sumalatha, 27, a domestic worker, refused, an argument broke out between them. Sumalatha’s parents, Shreeram and Manjamma, intervened, and Panduranga left. But he came back later in the day and set all three on fire by dousing them with petrol. The accused escaped from the spot in an autorickshaw. The victims’ neighbours took them to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
A police officer said that Panduranga and Sumalatha had met on Instagram and exchanged their contact numbers. “They fell in love and were living together in Mahalakshmi Layout,” the officer added.
The Soladevanahalli police said the probe has revealed that Sumalatha was married to a man named Hanumaiah, and they have two sons from the marriage. Later, she met Panduranga, and they started living together. They also have a daughter from the relationship. Panduranga and Sumalatha’s relationship soured about a year ago after Panduranga brought another woman to live with them. Following repeated conflicts, Sumalatha left and moved back in with her parents.
Based on Sumalatha’s complaint, the police have booked Panduranga under Section 109 (attempt to murder) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
