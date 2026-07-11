Bengaluru man sends videos to son detailing harassment over loan, dies by suicide

The Bengaluru police have registered a case of abetment to suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the alleged money lender. (Representative Image)

A Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver died by suicide on Friday after sending multiple videos to his son alleging harassment over the repayment of a loan.

The victim has been identified as G Yusuf Jamal Uddin, 52.

According to the complaint lodged by his son, Jamal Uddin alleged in one of the videos that a person named Umesh had been continuously harassing him over the repayment of a loan. The victim further claimed that the harassment had escalated to threats against his family and added that he could no longer bear the pressure. In another video, Jamal Uddin mentioned that he was on the Bellahalli-Kannur Road.