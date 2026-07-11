Bengaluru man sends videos to son detailing harassment over loan, dies by suicide

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver died by suicide on Friday after sending multiple videos to his son alleging harassment over the repayment of a loan.
The victim has been identified as G Yusuf Jamal Uddin, 52.
According to the complaint lodged by his son, Jamal Uddin alleged in one of the videos that a person named Umesh had been continuously harassing him over the repayment of a loan. The victim further claimed that the harassment had escalated to threats against his family and added that he could no longer bear the pressure. In another video, Jamal Uddin mentioned that he was on the Bellahalli-Kannur Road.
The complainant said he immediately rushed to the location and found his father in an unconscious state inside the auto-rickshaw.
Jamal Uddin was first taken to a nearby private hospital near the Bellahalli Brick Factory bus stop, where doctors advised shifting him to another hospital. He was subsequently taken to Dr BR Ambedkar Hospital in KG Halli, where doctors declared him brought dead at around 4.30 pm on Friday.
According to the complaint, after reaching the hospital, the son watched all the videos sent by his father. In one of them, Jamal Uddin allegedly stated that he had borrowed Rs 1.75 lakh and had sought additional time to repay the amount, but the lender had refused.
“My father had informed us earlier that Umesh was repeatedly demanding repayment of the loan. He would allegedly tell my father to ‘go and die’ if he could not repay the money. Because of the continuous harassment and threats, my father was under severe mental distress,” the complainant stated.
Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family, the Bengaluru police have registered a case of abetment to suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the alleged money lender.
“Efforts are on to trace him (the accused). The allegations made in the complaint, including the contents of the videos, are being verified as part of the investigation,” a police officer said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram