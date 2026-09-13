Bengaluru woman, lover, mother kill ailing husband, fake heart attack death

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An investigation into a Bengaluru man’s death, initially portrayed as resulting from a heart attack, revealed that he was murdered by his wife, her boyfriend, and her mother, the police said on Saturday.
Mubarak Basha, 40, who died on the night of September 9, had been bedridden at his home in Yellappa Garden for nearly two years following a stroke, according to the police.
While his family said he had suffered a heart attack, Basha’s brother grew suspicious upon noticing marks on his body and informed other relatives and the police. The police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for a postmortem.
The postmortem report showed that Basha had died due to suffocation and indicated injuries to his face, cheek, and private parts, prompting the police to register a murder case against his wife Shaheena Banu, her lover Naheem Uddin Qureshi, and her mother Haseena Janu. They were subsequently arrested.
A police officer said Basha and Banu had been married for 19 years, but their relationship strained after he suffered a stroke and was partially paralysed a few years ago. The couple had a daughter.
Shaheena reportedly grew resentful of the constant caregiving and her daughter also suffered health problems, the officer said. At this point, Qureshi, a family friend, helped them. But as days passed, Qureshi and Banu developed a relationship, according to the police.
Eventually, Banu and Qureshi allegedly decided to kill Basha and she shared the idea with her mother.
The police said the three accused attempted to smother Basha in his sleep. When he fought back, they allegedly beat him on the face and private parts until he died.
The three accused have been remanded to judicial custody.
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