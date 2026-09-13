Bengaluru woman, lover, mother kill ailing husband, fake heart attack death

Shaheena Banu, her lover Naheem Uddin Qureshi, and her mother Haseena Janu have been arrested. (Photo by special arrangement)

An investigation into a Bengaluru man’s death, initially portrayed as resulting from a heart attack, revealed that he was murdered by his wife, her boyfriend, and her mother, the police said on Saturday.

Mubarak Basha, 40, who died on the night of September 9, had been bedridden at his home in Yellappa Garden for nearly two years following a stroke, according to the police.

While his family said he had suffered a heart attack, Basha’s brother grew suspicious upon noticing marks on his body and informed other relatives and the police. The police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for a postmortem.