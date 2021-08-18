Bengaluru: Man loses Rs 4.5 lakh after son cheated by online gamer

A Bengaluru teenager’s addiction to mobile gaming cost his father Rs 4.8 lakh, after the boy was cheated with offers of attractive online games.

According to the police, the victim is a private firm employee and resident of Akshayanagar near KR Puram. His 15-year-old son was addicted to Free Fire, an online multiplayer mobile game, through which he met a person called Lakshmi Bai.

An officer said Lakshmi Bai introduced the boy to more online games. In July, she asked him to download some paid games, and sent him a link for the payment. The teen, who often used his father’s phone and a bank account linked to the number, shared the One Time Password (OTP) received on the phone with Lakshmi Bai.

The move led to Rs 4.8 lakh being siphoned off from two bank accounts of the man — at the Axis bank and Karnataka bank — between July 7 and July 30, the police said. While the teen kept the transactions secret, he was eventually caught out when his father found that he was running out of funds in his bank accounts.

The Whitefield CEN Crime police registered a case in the matter last week.

Earlier this month, an additional district judge, Naresh Kumar Laka, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on Free Fire and PUBG India. The judge had written that the games can harm the development of children.