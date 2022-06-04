Bengaluru man kills mother for not getting him a new smartphone

Angered by his mother’s reluctance to get him a new mobile phone, a 26-year-old man in Bengaluru strangulated his mother to death, the police said.

The accused, identified as Deepak, a resident of Mylasandra, was arrested on June 3. His mother Fathima Mary (45) and her family members lived by selling home-grown crops in local markets. Based on Deepak’s version, his younger sister Joyce Mary (24) filed a complaint with the police stating that some strangers had killed her mother on their farm, which is around 5 km from their house. The incident took place on June 1, the police said.

According to officials, as Fathima was leaving for the farm in the morning, she reminded Joyce to send Deepak to the field after he woke up. Around noon, Deepak went to pick his mother, but returned after a while saying that he could not find her anywhere. As the family members were searching for Fathima, Joyce received a call from her mother’s phone around 2 pm. Deepak, who was on the other end, told her that their mother had collapsed near NICE Road, and he suspected that someone had strangulated her with a saree.

The police registered a murder case and soon zeroed in on Deepak based on the fingerprints on the saree and the woman’s body.

Narrating the incident, the police said Deepak, on reaching the farm, demanded Rs 20,000 from Fathima to buy a smartphone, which she refused. He picked up a fight with her after she scolded him saying that they were finding it difficult to make both ends meet and could not afford a smartphone.

Deepak strangled her to death and left the place with Rs 700 which was in Fathima’s purse. On reaching home, he pretended as if he did not know anything about his mother’s whereabouts, the police said. Later, when questioned, Deepak confessed to the crime.