Bengaluru man kills friend, brings body to police station

The officers of the Ramamurthy Nagar police station in Bengaluru were in for a rude shock after a 32-year-old man walked into the station saying that he had killed his friend and brought his body in his car in the early hours of Tuesday.

Even before the police started to question the man identified as Rajashekar, a resident of Jayanthi Nagar, he narrated the crime to sub-inspector Budde Gowda and also the motive behind it, police said.

As Rajashekar stood calm, the police were confused for a minute but they searched the car and found the body inside the vehicle.

The police arrested Rajashekar and registered a case of murder.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Maheshappa (45), a resident of Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district had collected more than Rs 2.5 crore from Rajashekar’s mother after promising her to get a loan at subsidised interest rates under government schemes. Maheshappa later refused to either procure a loan or return the money back.

Maheshanna and Rajashekar came into contact through a common friend some 13 years ago, sources said.

“Maheshappa who claimed to be the founder of an NGO said that he was influential in getting loans and funds for women. Rajashekar’s mother had approached him for loans from the cooperative societies and the Government Department for Women. Promising a loan, he collected Rs 2 crore from Rajashekar’s mother and some of her friends. Whenever Rajashekar asked to return the money, Maheshappa gave some excuses,” police said.

Police said that Rajashekar had sold his house to procure the money for Maheshappa. Rajeshekar claimed that there are about 200-300 people who were cheated by Maheshappa.

On Monday, Rajashekar went to Maheshappa’s residence and brought him to Bengaluru. He has asked to return the money which Maheshappa refused.

“An infuriated Rajashekar hit Maheshappa with an iron rod and he fell unconscious inside his car. Not realising that his friend had died Rajashekar had gone out to bring food. When he returned, Rajashekar knew that Maheshappa was dead. He then took the body to the police station,” a police officer said.