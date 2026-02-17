A hockey stick, an iron rod, and a will: Why this Bengaluru man killed his retired BMTC employee father

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 70-year-old retired Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employee was allegedly clubbed to death by his son over a property dispute in Indiranagar Saturday.
The deceased, Munikrishnappa, reportedly owned properties worth several crores of rupees and had frequent disagreements with his children over their distribution. Investigations indicate that tensions may have escalated after he executed a will transferring some assets to his grandchildren.
The incident occurred at night when Munikrishnappa went out for a walk with his pet dog. His son Mohan Kumar allegedly confronted him and attacked him with a hockey stick and an iron rod, causing grievous injuries. Munikrishnappa collapsed due to heavy bleeding and was rushed by neighbours to a private hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. He succumbed to injuries despite medical intervention.
Vikram Amte, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Division, said the initial complaint, filed by the victim’s daughter-in-law Divya, indicated an assault linked to a long-standing family and property dispute. Based on the complaint, a case was registered Sunday. Mohan Kumar was arrested in connection with the incident, and police are investigating the involvement of other family members.
“The attack appears to have stemmed from ongoing property disputes within the family. The accused has been arrested, and we are conducting a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case,” Amte said, adding that another son named in the FIR is also under scrutiny, and if his involvement is established, he too will be taken into custody.
Initially, the police had registered the case as an attempt to murder with charges of assault, but the charges were upgraded to murder following the victim’s death. Investigation is ongoing.
