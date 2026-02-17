A hockey stick, an iron rod, and a will: Why this Bengaluru man killed his retired BMTC employee father

The Bengaluru police arrested the accused son and began a probe into all aspects of the murder case.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 07:09 PM IST
Bengaluru old man murderMunikrishnappa was killed at night when he went out for a walk with his pet dog (Image generated using AI).
Make us preferred source on Google

A 70-year-old retired Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employee was allegedly clubbed to death by his son over a property dispute in Indiranagar Saturday.

The deceased, Munikrishnappa, reportedly owned properties worth several crores of rupees and had frequent disagreements with his children over their distribution. Investigations indicate that tensions may have escalated after he executed a will transferring some assets to his grandchildren.

The incident occurred at night when Munikrishnappa went out for a walk with his pet dog. His son Mohan Kumar allegedly confronted him and attacked him with a hockey stick and an iron rod, causing grievous injuries. Munikrishnappa collapsed due to heavy bleeding and was rushed by neighbours to a private hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. He succumbed to injuries despite medical intervention.

Vikram Amte, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Division, said the initial complaint, filed by the victim’s daughter-in-law Divya, indicated an assault linked to a long-standing family and property dispute. Based on the complaint, a case was registered Sunday. Mohan Kumar was arrested in connection with the incident, and police are investigating the involvement of other family members.

“The attack appears to have stemmed from ongoing property disputes within the family. The accused has been arrested, and we are conducting a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case,” Amte said, adding that another son named in the FIR is also under scrutiny, and if his involvement is established, he too will be taken into custody.

Initially, the police had registered the case as an attempt to murder with charges of assault, but the charges were upgraded to murder following the victim’s death. Investigation is ongoing.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Delhi accident
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of Delhi man mowed down by minor
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement