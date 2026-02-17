A hockey stick, an iron rod, and a will: Why this Bengaluru man killed his retired BMTC employee father

Munikrishnappa was killed at night when he went out for a walk with his pet dog (Image generated using AI).

A 70-year-old retired Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employee was allegedly clubbed to death by his son over a property dispute in Indiranagar Saturday.

The deceased, Munikrishnappa, reportedly owned properties worth several crores of rupees and had frequent disagreements with his children over their distribution. Investigations indicate that tensions may have escalated after he executed a will transferring some assets to his grandchildren.

The incident occurred at night when Munikrishnappa went out for a walk with his pet dog. His son Mohan Kumar allegedly confronted him and attacked him with a hockey stick and an iron rod, causing grievous injuries. Munikrishnappa collapsed due to heavy bleeding and was rushed by neighbours to a private hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. He succumbed to injuries despite medical intervention.