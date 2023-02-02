Bengaluru man killed for chatting with woman, body dumped in hill 290km away, four held

A 19-year-old man has been hacked to death and his body was dumped in Charmadi ghat for texting with a woman in Bengaluru. The police have arrested four persons including a relative of the woman.

The deceased is identified as Govindaraju, a resident of Mattikere. The police have arrested Anil, Bharat, Kishore and Lohith. On January 30 night, the accused had taken in the pretext of having a discussion over the same and had killed him. Later, they took his body for a distance of 290km to drop it in Charmadi Ghat.

The police had taken up a missing case after his mother Gangamma filed a complaint on 31 January.

According to a police officer, Govindaraju and Anil lived in the same street and were friends. Anil’s relative with whom he was planning to marry was also staying at his house and is a student of PUC. Govindaraju befriended her and were having conversations on WhatsApp. Recently, the woman had left her mobile phone and had gone to college. Govindaraju has called her on phone and Anil has picked it. Later, he has gone through the WhatsApp conversation which has enraged him.

On Monday night around 10pm, Anil and his associates have picked Govindaraju in a car to talk over the same and have assaulted him following which he died on the spot. The accused later carried his body in a car and dumped it in charmadi ghat and returned to the city. The family members have also tried calling him over the phone but went unreachable. When Gangamma enquired Anil’s mother Sharada who said that Anil has hit him over the phone conversation with the girl.

Suspecting something fishy, Gangamma approached the police and eventually it led to the arrest of the accused. While the accused had returned back to their house assuming they would not be caught, the police picked them on suspicion where they confessed to the murder.

On Wednesday, the police retrieved the body of Govindaraju from Charmadi Ghat. A team of locals in Charmadi Ghat managed to recover the body as the accused had taken a photo from the spot where they had dumped the body.