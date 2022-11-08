Bengaluru man, accomplices kill autorickshaw driver who cut his tongue a year ago

A gang of five men last Friday allegedly bludgeoned to death a 38-year-old autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru’s Uttarahalli, police said.

Kaggalipura police on Tuesday said that they have arrested all the accused – Mani, Lokesh, Vijaya, Maruthi and Anand. They were nabbed from various hideouts.

It is learnt that the deceased, Chandramouli alias Chandru, had cut the tongue of Mani last year, they said.

According to police, after Chandru came out on bail in April this year, Mani conspired with his accomplices to take revenge on him.

Police said that Mani decided to retaliate in the same manner as he was attacked. “Just like Chandru dragged him out of his house last year, Mani along with his associates barged into Chandru’s house and dragged him out. They assaulted him with wooden logs before smashing his head with stones. As Mani crushed Chandru’s head, others held him tightly,” they said.

“Mani was dragged out of his house and was taken to a terrace by Chandru, who cut Mani’s tongue while his associates had held him tightly,” police said.

According to police, Chandru and Mani lived in Ravugodlu village in Uttarahalli. They had a fight over a petty issue on October 27, 2021, and Chandru had allegedly chopped off Mani’s tongue, officials said.

Chandru was booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as Mani belonged to SC community.

The local police officials said that they had faced problems when Chandru was in police custody.

“Despite the fact that he stayed in the cell during police custody, we needed to monitor him every minute. He used to hit his head against the wall. Once he ate a lizard inside the cell. It had become hard for us to control Chandru,” said a police officer.