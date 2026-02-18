Bengaluru man kidnaps spa owner to recover money lost in online gaming, arrested with 2 aides

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Electronic City police in Bengaluru have arrested three people for allegedly kidnapping a spa owner for ransom and rescued him safely, officials said on Wednesday.
According to the police, the manager of the spa in Akshayanagar, Begur, filed a complaint on February 15 stating that after closing for the day, he and his employer were heading home on a two-wheeler when a group of unidentified people intercepted them in a car on Arena Sports Road near Bettadasanapura.
They allegedly abused the duo, assaulted the complainant with deadly weapons, and abducted the spa owner in their vehicle. The kidnappers later contacted the complainant and demanded a Rs 2-lakh ransom, threatening to kill the spa owner if the amount was not paid.
Acting on credible information, the police on Tuesday traced the kidnappers and rescued the spa owner from a deserted area near a petrol bunk on S Bingipura Road. All three of them—identified as Manjunath, 25, Prajwal, 25, and Akshay, 28—were arrested.
During interrogation, the police found that Manjunath was working at an apartment complex in Gottigere, had allegedly misappropriated funds from there, and lost it in online gaming. The police said he conspired with his associates to kidnap the spa owner and demand ransom.
“We received the complaint on February 15 and immediately formed a special team. Based on technical and field investigation, the accused were traced within two days, and the victim was rescued safely. The accused had conspired to kidnap the victim for ransom to repay financial losses,” said M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Division.
The police seized the car and weapons used in the crime, three mobile phones, and Rs 9,700 from the accused.
The three men were produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody.
Further investigation is underway.
