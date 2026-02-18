Bengaluru man kidnaps spa owner to recover money lost in online gaming, arrested with 2 aides

The accused were identified as Manjunath, 25, Prajwal, 25, and Akshay, 28. (Photo by special arrangement)

The Electronic City police in Bengaluru have arrested three people for allegedly kidnapping a spa owner for ransom and rescued him safely, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the manager of the spa in Akshayanagar, Begur, filed a complaint on February 15 stating that after closing for the day, he and his employer were heading home on a two-wheeler when a group of unidentified people intercepted them in a car on Arena Sports Road near Bettadasanapura.

They allegedly abused the duo, assaulted the complainant with deadly weapons, and abducted the spa owner in their vehicle. The kidnappers later contacted the complainant and demanded a Rs 2-lakh ransom, threatening to kill the spa owner if the amount was not paid.