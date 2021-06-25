Bengaluru man injured after banned Chinese manja slits neck

Mallikarjuna KH, a software professional and a resident of Wilson Garden neighbourhood, was riding his two-wheeler near the Adugodi traffic police station when the manja got entangled around his throat.

A 48-year-old entrepreneur was grievously injured in Bengaluru Wednesday when a Chinese manja, a banned thread used to fly kites, slit his neck while he was riding a bike in the city.

Mallikarjuna KH, a software professional and a resident of Wilson Garden neighbourhood, was riding his two-wheeler near the Adugodi traffic police station when the manja got entangled around his throat. Realising that his life was in danger, he said he pulled it with his right hand, injuring his fingers. He has five stitches on his neck and five each on two of his fingers as a result of the incident.

“It was really scary and dangerous and due to Covid-19, there was not much traffic but this thread could have potentially harmed more than two or three persons if there was usual traffic. The government needs to implement the ban or else these wires are a real danger to people,” he said.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said he will direct officials to take action against shopkeepers selling the banned thread. Forest authorities also plan to do the same as the manja has proved to be deadly for birds as well. A majority of distress calls for the rescue of birds point to manja as the culprit.

The banned thread is often used to fly kites during festivals like Makar Sankranti as it’s light and inexpensive. It becomes dangerous due to the coating of metal dust and glass powder.