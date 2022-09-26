Bengaluru: Man hit by police on private parts, dies at hospital

A 37-year-old man died Saturday after he was allegedly hit by the Bengaluru city police on his private parts, said a villager. The incident took place on September 19 but came to light only when the victim succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Balaram, a resident of Sondekoppa village located in Bengaluru North. Sources said Balaram left home on September 19 saying he was going to a temple but on the way, he saw two people engaged in a brawl near a wine shop.

As Balaram, like other passersby, was watching the two people brawl, Madanayakanahalli police station Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijaya Kumar and Janardhan allegedly assaulted him mercilessly, they added.

However, Balaram did not go to a hospital the same day but was taken to a medical facility after two days as he complained of severe pain in his private part. Later, he was shifted to Victoria Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

After getting information from the doctor about her son’s injuries, Balaram’s mother Sudha approached the police who were reluctant to register a First Information Report (FIR) and tried to hold a ‘compromise’ meeting. However, the villagers did not budge to the pressure of the police and an FIR was registered eventually against the errant officers.