Karnataka: Man held for ‘blackmailing’ minister’s son

The police have arrested a person for reportedly trying to blackmail the son of BJP minister ST Somashekar.

The accused, Rahul Bhat, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), the police said. Bhat has been sent to police custody for five days.

Somashekar’s son, Nishanth, had filed a complaint with the cyber police on December 27 stating that his father’s personal secretary, Bhanu Prakash, received extortion calls from unknown persons. The callers demanded ransom and threatened to release an alleged sex video of Nishanth if their demand was not met.

According to the complaint filed by Nishant, the extortionists also sent a few of his morphed images on WhatsApp.

The complainant said that some people were trying to tarnish his father’s image by using his morphed images.

Meanwhile, the police suspect a few more people are involved in this crime and investigation is being conducted to nab them.