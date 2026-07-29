A man who was allegedly posing as a physically disabled person to seek alms was exposed by residents of Bengaluru with videos of the incident now going viral on social media.

According to the Byatarayanapura Police in Bengaluru, the man has been identified as Mukesh, a native of Uttar Pradesh. Police said he had arrived in Bengaluru about a week ago and had allegedly begun pretending to be physically disabled while begging.

On camera, Bengaluru beggar pretending to be disabled caught by locals 🎥: Atiya Firdos pic.twitter.com/Dj4NsS82q4 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 29, 2026

Locals of ITI Layout reportedly became suspicious after noticing him standing and walking normally at times. They kept a watch on him before confronting him on Tuesday, following which videos of the incident surfaced online.

Police said there were allegations on social media that the man had stolen mobile phones. However, no evidence of theft was found. “People had alleged that he had stolen mobile phones, but we didn’t find anything as such. We recovered around Rs 150 in cash and a bag containing an empty file,” a police official said.

No criminal case has been registered against him. After preparing a report, the police sent him to the Beggars’ Rehabilitation Centre at Sumanahalli (Bhikshatana Kendra), where authorities will verify his details and facilitate his return to his home state of Uttar Pradesh, police added.