Bengaluru: Man extorts gold and silver from girlfriend, arrested

The Bengaluru city police have arrested a 20-year-old college student who allegedly blackmailed his 17-year-old girlfriend and extorted gold and silver worth lakhs of rupees from her.

The accused has been identified as Sumith, a resident of Byatarayanapura. The victim and the accused were in love and Sumith possessed some of the photos and videos of their private moments, said the police.

The incident came to light when the girl’s father, a software engineer, while checking for insurance papers inside the cupboard, found that nearly 1.9 kg gold and 5 kg silver were missing from his residence. According to the complainant, he had not checked the valuables for a long time as he was suffering from depression over losing his father in 2018 and wife in 2021.

The girl’s father approached the Byatarayanapura police who registered a case. The probe revealed that the daughter was in a relationship with Sumith and financial transactions had taken place between them, said the police. When she was questioned, she confessed that she had given the valuables to Sumith after he had threatened to leak their private photos and videos, they added.

The police arrested Sumith and registered a case of sexual harassment, extortion and a case of cybercrime. The investigating officers said that Sumith claimed he was in love with the girl and never blackmailed her for money or gold but she voluntarily gave those to him. The police recovered 300 grams of gold from Sumith and are trying to trace other valuables.