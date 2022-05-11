Bengaluru: Man walks into ex-girlfriend’s house, kills live-in partner

A quality monitoring manager of a private firm was allegedly killed by his live-in partner’s ex-boyfriend and his two associates.

According to the police, manager Samarth Nayar died at a private hospital on May 9, a day after he was allegedly assaulted by Kiran (27), Rakesh (32) and Arun (30) while he was asleep at home. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Joshi Srinath Mahadev said all three accused were arrested within 13 hours of Nayar’s death.

Kiran, a native of Shivamogga district, was in love with a 24-year-old woman. A year ago, police said, they broke up and the woman entered a relationship with Nayar, who was her colleague and also from her hometown. When Kiran learnt that his ex-girlfriend and Nayar were living together at a rented place in Hongasandra, he allegedly followed them from their workplace to confirm his doubts.

According to the police, an enraged Kiran decided to teach Nayar a lesson along with his friends. On May 7, the trio barged into Nayar’s house and started beating him. When his ex-girlfriend intervened, she was also assaulted, police said. Hearing the sounds, their landlord came to check on Nayar and the accused fled. Nayar was shifted to a private hospital but he died on May 9.