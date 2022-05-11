scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read

Bengaluru: Man walks into ex-girlfriend’s house, kills live-in partner

Deputy Commissioner of Police said all three accused were arrested within hours of the man's death.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
May 11, 2022 1:36:49 pm
A quality monitoring manager of a private firm was allegedly killed by his live-in partner’s ex-boyfriend and his two associates. (Representational image)

A quality monitoring manager of a private firm was allegedly killed by his live-in partner’s ex-boyfriend and his two associates.

According to the police, manager Samarth Nayar died at a private hospital on May 9, a day after he was allegedly assaulted by Kiran (27), Rakesh (32) and Arun (30) while he was asleep at home. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Joshi Srinath Mahadev said all three accused were arrested within 13 hours of Nayar’s death.

Kiran, a native of Shivamogga district, was in love with a 24-year-old woman. A year ago, police said, they broke up and the woman entered a relationship with Nayar, who was her colleague and also from her hometown. When Kiran learnt that his ex-girlfriend and Nayar were living together at a rented place in Hongasandra, he allegedly followed them from their workplace to confirm his doubts.

More from Bangalore
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the police, an enraged Kiran decided to teach Nayar a lesson along with his friends. On May 7, the trio barged into Nayar’s house and started beating him. When his ex-girlfriend intervened, she was also assaulted, police said. Hearing the sounds, their landlord came to check on Nayar and the accused fled. Nayar was shifted to a private hospital but he died on May 9.

Best of Express Premium

Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator dataPremium
Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator data
Explained: Making sense of exchange ratePremium
Explained: Making sense of exchange rate
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...Premium
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figuresPremium
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figures
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement