Bengaluru: Man dies after coming in contact with illegally drawn live wire at bus shelter

A 30-year-old man died near Hebbal police station bus stand in Bengaluru on Saturday after he accidentally came in contact with a live wire drawn illegally to an advertisement hoarding, officials said. A case has been registered at Hebbal police station.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (Bescom) officials said the incident occurred at 9.40 pm after the man touched the metal portion of a bus shelter. The victim’s body has been shifted to B R Ambedkar Medical College Hospital, they added.

The executive engineer, assistant executive engineer and section officer of Bescom’s Hebbal division visited the spot and found an unauthorised extension of a low-tension power line by a private advertising agency from a pole situated near the bus stand. Power was illegally drawn from the pole for a hoarding placed at the bus shelter.

The power installation for the advertising agency was disconnected in December 2020 after the consumer failed to pay the outstanding bill, but the agency drew power from the pole again in an unauthorized manner.

Bescom’s vigilance wing has decided to file a complaint against the private advertising agency since it was a fatal, non-departmental accident, a senior Bescom official said.