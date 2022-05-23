Bengaluru: Man dies after car hits his two-wheeler, throws him off Airport Expressway

A 45-year-old man died on the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Expressway in Bengaluru after a car hit his two-wheeler and threw him off the expressway to a road 30 feet below on Sunday, the police said. His 11-year-old nephew is critically injured, officers added. The car driver N Varun, a resident of JP Nagar, has been arrested.

Officers identified the deceased as Jakkur resident R Govindappa, a street vendor. According to police sources, he had gone to watch aircraft and helicopters at the Jakkur Aerodrome with his nephew Sanjay. The incident took place around 7.30 am when they were travelling on a moped.

As the two arrived near the aerodrome, Varun’s car hit the median, crossed over to the other side of the road and knocked down the moped, the police said. Govindappa got dragged for at least 150 metres before he fell to the road 30 feet below, they added.

Varun tried to flee, but was caught by locals and handed over to the police. According to the police, he hails from Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district and works in a hospital as an assistant. He said he had attended a friend’s wedding reception on Saturday night and had gone to Nandi hills with his friends. “They visited a hotel and drove to Nandi hills but as there was a rush of vehicles, they returned, which was when the accident took place,” a police officer said.

Govindappa’s family has been in shock since the incident. Sanjay’s sister Aruna said the two went to the aerodrome as the boy liked to watch aircraft and wanted to see them up close.

Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said they have booked a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He said the police are awaiting medical test reports to ascertain whether Varun was drunk.