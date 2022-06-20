scorecardresearch
Bengaluru: Man cheats people by posing as Union minister Shobha Karandlaje’s aide, probe on

The minister’s personal assistant complained to the Bengaluru police that a fraudster had been collecting lakhs of rupees from various people in Karandlaje’s name.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
June 20, 2022 1:53:24 pm
Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje. (Express archive)

A police complaint has been filed by the personal assistant of Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje against a fraudster allegedly using her name to collect funds from landowners and businessmen.

In a complaint filed with the Sanjaynagar police in Bengaluru, Varun Aditya, personal assistant to the Union minister, has alleged that a person who uses a Tamil Nadu-based mobile phone number was contacting people by claiming that he is minister Shobha Karandlaje’s aide.

“Over the last three months, an individual identifying himself as Prakash has been contacting land owners, farmers and businessmen and, by claiming to be an aide of the Union minister, has been collecting lakhs of rupees and cheating people. This information was brought to the notice of the minister recently. We are not aware of this person,” Aditya said in his complaint to the Bengaluru police.

The minister’s personal assistant has asked the police to ascertain the identity of the fraudster and bring him to book. The Bengaluru police have launched a hunt for the accused by using details provided in the complaint, including the mobile number from which the calls were made to cheat people in the minister’s name, officers said.

