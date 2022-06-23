Bengaluru: Man calls police helpline, confesses to killing wife

A 49-year-old tailor, who allegedly killed his wife after an argument, surrendered before the Bengaluru police on Wednesday after calling the police helpline and confessing to the crime.

The police identified the accused as Danendra Reddy, a resident of Mathikere near Yeshwanthpur, and his wife as Anasooya (42). Police said that Danendra committed the crime when his 14-year-old daughter was in the house and allegedly tried to kill her too.

According to the police, on Wednesday, around 4 am, a drunk Danendra got into an argument with Anasooya over a Rs 2 lakh loan that he had availed and failed to repay. Police said that Danendra stabbed Anasooya while his daughter was sleeping next to her. Danendra allegedly also stabbed his daughter and assumed she had died.

Danendra then spent at least two hours inside the house, police said. It was when his daughter woke up and approached him that he broke down and called the police helpline, police added. Before the police arrived, Danendra attempted suicide but failed, a police officer said.

Danendra married Anasooya 17 years ago, the police said.