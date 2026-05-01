Bengaluru man booked for obstructing census work, second such incident reported in city

The civic body has urged the public to extend full cooperation, stressing that census work is a statutory and nationally significant exercise. (File Photo)

The Bengaluru police Friday said a case has been registered against a resident in north Bengaluru for allegedly obstructing census officials and abusing staff engaged in enumeration work. The incident comes amid reports of repeated resistance faced by census teams in the city.

According to officials of the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC), the complaint was filed by Census Supervisory Officer Yogesh O G, following an incident on April 30 in Mallasandra. During fieldwork, enumerator Rani M had visited a residence to collect census data when she was allegedly obstructed by a man identified as Anand, son of Muniyappa.

Police sources said the accused allegedly used abusive language, refused to cooperate, and prevented the official from carrying out her duties. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.