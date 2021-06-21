Bengaluru: Man booked for beating stray dog to death

Bengaluru police registered a complaint against a man after a video of him allegedly thrashing a stray dog and throwing it into a ditch has gone viral on social media.

The incident was reported at Chintamadivala village, near Electronics City, on Sunday, Hebbagodi police confirmed and an FIR has been registered

A video shared by an NGO Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre(CARE) shows an unidentified man shouting back at the animal rescuers and dragging the stray dog towards the ditch to throw the animal.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Aniruddha Ravindra Cruelty’s office at CARE, said “We received information about a dog that was beaten to death, body dragged and then thrown into a ditch by a person in the outskirts of Bengaluru near Electronic City. A local passerby confronted the person while he was in the act of discarding the body and had the courage and quick thinking to get it on record.”

“I got into action immediately, reached the place, secured the body for a post mortem necessary for legal purposes and filed an FIR in the Hebbagodi Police Station, who also responded immediately,” he said while adding that such incidents reporting in a city like Bengaluru is disturbing and we are creating awareness about protecting stray animals in the city.

“We are looking forward to the perpetrator of this violent crime to be booked and punished adequately subject to further investigations by the authorities,” he added.

The complaint was filed by Aniruddha, and the police registered an FIR and booked the man under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and various sections of IPC.