Caught scaling compound wall, Bengaluru man files assault complaint against residents; gets arrested for theft bid, attack

A man from RT Nagar in Bengaluru filed a police complaint after allegedly being assaulted during an attempted theft earlier this week, but was subsequently arrested for the theft bid as well as for attacking residents of the area, the Sampigehalli police said Thursday. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

According to officers, Azghar Khan, 24, an autorickshaw driver, told the police that on January 31, 2026, around 9.30 pm, he went to a house opposite an apartment complex on Chokkanahalli Main Road.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) lodged on February 1, Khan scaled the compound’s wall to allegedly steal scrap metal and electrical items kept outside a house. The police said he was intoxicated and injured himself on the head while jumping over the wall.