Caught scaling compound wall, Bengaluru man files assault complaint against residents; gets arrested for theft bid, attack

As per the FIR lodged on February 1, the accused scaled the compound’s wall allegedly to steal scrap metal and electrical items kept outside a house on Chokkanahalli Main Road.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 6, 2026 04:29 PM IST
express logoAs per the FIR, lodged on February 1, the accused was intoxicated and injured himself on the head while jumping over the wall.
Make us preferred source on Google

A man from RT Nagar in Bengaluru filed a police complaint after allegedly being assaulted during an attempted theft earlier this week, but was subsequently arrested for the theft bid as well as for attacking residents of the area, the Sampigehalli police said Thursday. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

According to officers, Azghar Khan, 24, an autorickshaw driver, told the police that on January 31, 2026, around 9.30 pm, he went to a house opposite an apartment complex on Chokkanahalli Main Road.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) lodged on February 1, Khan scaled the compound’s wall to allegedly steal scrap metal and electrical items kept outside a house. The police said he was intoxicated and injured himself on the head while jumping over the wall.

When a man and a woman from the house confronted him, a violent altercation broke out. Khan then called two associates, Razak and Shyam, for support. The police said that during the confrontation, Razak allegedly struck the male resident on the head with a beer bottle, while shards from broken glass injured the woman’s cheek. Neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing her screams, forcing the two men to flee in their autorickshaw, leaving Khan behind.

Khan alleged that an unidentified individual struck him on the head with a wooden object during the chaos, causing a bleeding injury. He later sought medical treatment and filed a complaint against the unknown assailant for intentionally causing hurt.

“When we investigated, we learnt that he had tried to steal items by jumping over the compound wall. He was intoxicated and hurt himself while climbing. We also discovered how his associates had assaulted the residents with a beer bottle, and based on this, we arrested him,” an officer said. Further investigation is underway into the case.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Ghooskhor Pandat
‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ row: Why Manoj Bajpayee film has drawn BJP ire, led to FIR in UP
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
Advertisement