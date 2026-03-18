Bengaluru man arrested for stealing jewellery, mobile phones and laptops at weddings and other events

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The Bengaluru police arrested a man for allegedly targeting children aged 5 to 10 years at public grounds and wedding venues and stealing their jewellery. The police recovered jewellery worth Rs 42.38 lakh, cash of Rs 1.20 lakh, four two-wheelers, and two cars linked to the accused, officials said on Wednesday.
The arrested man has been identified as Babu, 45, a resident of Andrahalli. The case came to light when a resident of Electronic City Phase 2 complained about the theft of a gold-plated silver chain with a pendant worn by his daughter during a wedding at Palace Maidan.
The police registered a case at Sadashivanagar police station and detained Babu after spotting him acting suspiciously around the wedding venue. During questioning, he admitted to stealing children’s jewellery from weddings, public grounds, and welfare centres, and also taking vehicles.
“The accused would target wedding venues and public gatherings, keep an eye on people carrying mobile phones and laptops, and specifically target children wearing jewellery”, a police officer said, adding that he would do this all over the city.
Further interrogation revealed that Babu had stored the stolen jewellery, cash, mobile phones, and laptops at his home in Chatranagar, Andrahalli, and parked the vehicles in a nearby empty lot. Acting on his information, the police recovered 132 g of gold jewellery, Rs 1.20 lakh in cash, seven mobile phones, two laptops, two
cars, and four two-wheelers.
With this arrest, eight cases have been registered against him: three at Sadashivanagar police station and one each at the Jalahalli, Varthur, Bagalgunte, and Hennur police stations.
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