Bengaluru man arrested for stealing jewellery, mobile phones and laptops at weddings and other events

The police detained Babu after spotting him acting suspiciously around a wedding venue at Palace Maidan in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru police arrested a man for allegedly targeting children aged 5 to 10 years at public grounds and wedding venues and stealing their jewellery. The police recovered jewellery worth Rs 42.38 lakh, cash of Rs 1.20 lakh, four two-wheelers, and two cars linked to the accused, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested man has been identified as Babu, 45, a resident of Andrahalli. The case came to light when a resident of Electronic City Phase 2 complained about the theft of a gold-plated silver chain with a pendant worn by his daughter during a wedding at Palace Maidan.

The police registered a case at Sadashivanagar police station and detained Babu after spotting him acting suspiciously around the wedding venue. During questioning, he admitted to stealing children’s jewellery from weddings, public grounds, and welfare centres, and also taking vehicles.