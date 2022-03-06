Bengaluru: Man arrested for sending obscene videos to female lawyers, cops

The Kamakshipalya police in Bengaluru has arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly harassing female lawyers and police officers by sending them obscene messages and videos after a six-month run.

The police identified the arrested as Divya Raj, a native of Madhugiri in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district. The police said that at least 14 cases were registered against Divya Raju who had sent obscene messages and videos to around 100 women, mainly police personnel and lawyers. Previously, he had allegedly challenged the police that he would evade the arrest.

Raj went by different names such as Krishna, Ramakrishna, Manjunath, Praveen and Prashanth and his friends called him Chool, said the police who recovered his mobile phones.

The police said that Raj would call police stations and obtain contact details of female police personnel on the pretext of helping women to file complaints in cases of domestic violence and other crimes against women.

Similarly, he also approached his friends and others to get contact details of female lawyers under the pretext of getting legal help for his friends.

The police said that Raj had said he got some “thrill’ by harassing women and a probe revealed that he was also in physical relationship with some victims.