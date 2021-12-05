scorecardresearch
Bengaluru: Man arrested for killing daughter’s boyfriend

Narayan saw Nivesh Kumar with his daughter at his Vinobha Nagar house on November 28 and in a fit of rage, hit him with a wooden log.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
December 5, 2021 3:13:29 pm
Bengaluru, murder, Bengaluru police, Bengaluru news, Bengaluru, Indian express, Indian express news, Karnataka newsNarayan's daughter, a school dropout, was in love with Nivesh Kumar who lived next door, said the police. (Representational)

Bengaluru city police on Saturday arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly killing a 19-year-old youth after he found the latter with his daughter at his Vinobha Nagar house on November 28.

The arrested is identified as Narayan, an autorickshaw driver, and the victim as Nivesh Kumar.

Narayan’s daughter, a school dropout, was in love with Nivesh Kumar who lived next door, said the police. Narayan, who was aware of it, had opposed the relationship. On the day of the crime, Narayan went to work early in the morning and Nivesh came to the house to meet his girlfriend, said the police. Unexpectedly, Narayan came back to the house and when he saw Nivesh there, in a fit of rage hit him with a wooden log. said the police.

Though Nivesh was taken to a hospital, he succumbed to injuries around 9.30 am, added the police.

