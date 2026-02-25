Bengaluru man arrested for brutally assaulting 65-year-old pedestrian after honking dispute

A CCTV grab that shows Naveen assaulting the pedestrian at Nagadevanahalli in Bengaluru.

A 41-year-old man in Bengaluru was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a 65-year-old pedestrian following a roadside altercation in Nagadevanahalli.

The accused, identified as Naveen, an employee with Reliance Jio Fiber and a resident of the area, allegedly attacked Nanjundappa on February 22 at around 5.30 pm while the elderly man was walking along RR Layout.

According to the CCTV footage reviewed by police, the incident began when Naveen, driving a silver-coloured car, approached from behind and repeatedly honked at Nanjundappa, who was walking on the side of the road.

Despite the pedestrian already keeping to the edge, Naveen allegedly continued honking, which led to an argument between the two.