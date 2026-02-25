Bengaluru man arrested for brutally assaulting 65-year-old pedestrian after honking dispute

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 41-year-old man in Bengaluru was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a 65-year-old pedestrian following a roadside altercation in Nagadevanahalli.
The accused, identified as Naveen, an employee with Reliance Jio Fiber and a resident of the area, allegedly attacked Nanjundappa on February 22 at around 5.30 pm while the elderly man was walking along RR Layout.
According to the CCTV footage reviewed by police, the incident began when Naveen, driving a silver-coloured car, approached from behind and repeatedly honked at Nanjundappa, who was walking on the side of the road.
Despite the pedestrian already keeping to the edge, Naveen allegedly continued honking, which led to an argument between the two.
CCTV visuals reportedly show Naveen stopping his car abruptly, stepping out, and attempting to hit the elderly man.
During the confrontation, some of his family members arrived at the spot and intervened, temporarily preventing further escalation. However, footage allegedly shows Naveen getting back into his car, following Nanjundappa for nearly 200 metres, and once again stopping him.
The police said Naveen then restrained the complainant, verbally abused him, and physically assaulted him by repeatedly hitting him with his hands.
In his complaint, Nanjundappa stated that he was blocked, threatened, and attacked without provocation while proceeding towards his destination.
A case has been registered under section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt),126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)
The accused is currently under judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram