Bengaluru man abducted, beaten in public, gang lets him go after ‘wrong target’ realisation

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In a brazen incident near Nagarahole Circle in Bengaluru, a man was allegedly abducted and assaulted by a gang on Saturday in what the police described as a case of mistaken identity.
The police said the victim, Sharath, was standing near a roadside tea stall with his friend Chintan when three unidentified men approached him and asked if he was ‘Nata’. Despite his denial, the men allegedly accused him of being the son of a person named Nataraj and began assaulting him on the spot.
A video of the incident shows three men approaching Sharath. After a brief exchange and argument, they are seen forcibly pushing him into an autorickshaw.
The police said the victim was repeatedly beaten inside the vehicle, with the accused targeting his face and head. One of them also used a knife, striking him with its blunt side on his shoulder and legs, leaving him with bleeding injuries.
“During the assault, the accused checked the victim’s mobile phone and realised they had picked up the wrong person. They later abandoned him midway after threatening him not to approach the police,” a police officer said.
Sharath subsequently approached the Byadarahalli police station and filed a complaint of assault against the unidentified accused. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them.
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