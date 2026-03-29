Bengaluru man abducted, beaten in public, gang lets him go after ‘wrong target’ realisation

The police said the victim, Sharath, was standing near a roadside tea stall with his friend Chintan when three unidentified men approached him and asked if he was ‘Nata’.

In a brazen incident near Nagarahole Circle in Bengaluru, a man was allegedly abducted and assaulted by a gang on Saturday in what the police described as a case of mistaken identity.

The police said the victim, Sharath, was standing near a roadside tea stall with his friend Chintan when three unidentified men approached him and asked if he was ‘Nata’. Despite his denial, the men allegedly accused him of being the son of a person named Nataraj and began assaulting him on the spot.

A video of the incident shows three men approaching Sharath. After a brief exchange and argument, they are seen forcibly pushing him into an autorickshaw.