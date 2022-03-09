Bengaluru: Man gets 20-year jail for raping six-year-old student in 2014

After a legal battle of nearly eight years, a fast-track court on Wednesday convicted a former teacher of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl at a city school, and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Jaishankar, 46, who used to teach Hindi at the private school in Bengaluru’s New Thippasandra neighbourhood, was also slapped with a Rs 4 lakh fine.

In 2014, when the girl was taken to a doctor with complaints of stomachache, it was revealed she had been raped twice in the school toilet. Based on her statement and other evidence, Jaishankar was arrested and charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Jaishankar was in prison for five years before being released on bail.

The incident had hit national headlines with parents and citizens protesting before the school.

The case was registered by the Jeevan Bhima Nagar police, and Ashwath Narayana KV was the public prosecutor.