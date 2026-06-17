Lawyer’s call leads police to woman’s body, boyfriend arrested for murder in Bengaluru

The police said Anusha, an orphan, met Sharath, 27, on Instagram and fell in love with him. Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

A phone call from a lawyer led the Bengaluru police to the body of a 20-year-old woman in a locked Malleswaram house, and to the arrest of her live-in partner on murder charges Tuesday, two days after the killing.

According to the police Wednesday, the murder of N D Anusha came to light after a lawyer told them that a man named Sharath had called him Sunday, June 14, saying he had killed his live-in partner. After getting the lawyer’s call, the police said they immediately rushed to the rented house and opened the door with the key kept on a window. They found Anusha’s body in the kitchen.