Bengaluru civic body briefly shuts mall over property tax dues of Rs 39 crore

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said that it briefly shut down a popular mall in Malleswaram for a few hours Thursday as its owners had not paid property taxes from 2018-19.

The total outstanding amount of property tax owed by Mantri Square Mall, owned by Abhishek Developers, is Rs 39.49 crore which includes property tax arrears of Rs 27.22 crore and interest of Rs 12.26 crore, according to the BBMP. The mall was sealed for a few hours on September 30 and was allowed to open after its administration handed over demand drafts of Rs 5 crore and a requisition letter which stated that the dues would be cleared by October 31. The demand drafts will be deposited in a special account belonging to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

The civic agency said Mantri Mall had earlier given a cheque of Rs 10.43 crore for the year 2018-19 which bounced, following which it registered a court case in this regard. Incidentally, malls have been shut in Bengaluru for the larger part of the last 18 months on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A BBMP official with the West Zone said that in the past three years the mall owner has been paying the pending property tax in small instalments in order to remain operational. “In February too, we locked the mall for seven hours over the issue of non-payment of property tax. We did that because the mall did not respond to the show-cause notice we had issued. The zonal commissioners of the BBMP have to collect the property tax from the defaulters,” the official said.

In a recent meeting over the collection of property taxes, Gupta said that the target in the current financial year is to collect Rs 4,000 crore property tax, out of which Rs 2,141.51 crore (50 per cent) has been collected.