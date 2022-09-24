Bengaluru: Malayalam TV actor among 3 arrested for ‘selling’ drugs near NIFT campus

A small-time actor in Malayalam television serials and his two associates were arrested by the police on charges of peddling drugs in the vicinity of a college in south-east Bengaluru recently. The police have seized 191 gram MDMA and 2.8 kg ganja in the search and arrest operation that was executed on September 19 on the basis of a tip-off.

The three accused have been identified as Shiyas, Mohammed Shanid and M Jithin. A police source said that Shiyas was a small-time Malayalam television actor.

“Two of the accused are BCom graduates who were working in private firms in Bengaluru. The third person studied till Class X. All three accused are from Kerala. They say one of the accused is a television serial actor,” a police official said.

A case has been registered under Section 20 (b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at the HSR Layout police station.

The police said the three accused were selling drugs behind the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Bengaluru campus at night on a weekly basis for a couple of weeks.