Bengaluru: Maid allegedly flees with gold, Rs 32,000 from top cop’s residence

A house theft incident was reported at the residence of Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Bengaluru. In the complaint filed, it was cited that a20-year-old maid working at the house has fled the spot with gold ornaments, Rs 32,000 and other valuables.

The incident was reported at the residence of IPS officer Ravikanthe Gowda BR located at Dollars Colony in Sanjay Nagar in Bengaluru on Saturday. The complaint was filed by City Armed Reserve (CAR) Assistant Head Constable Jagadeesh, who is the driver of the IPS officer, at the Sanjay Nagar police station on Sunday.

In the complaint, Jagadeesh said, on Saturday, Ravikanthe Gowda left the city on official work while his wife Shobha Ravikanthe Gowda and two children went to their hometown. Gowda’s second daughter and the housemaid were in the house.

Around 6.15 pm, Jagadeesh Gowda’s daughter to her friend’s place and returned back at 9.15 pm to see the house locked. Despite ringing the bell, the maid did not open the door and her slippers were missing. After searching the vicinity, the house key was obtained from near a flower pot.

Jagadeesh and Gowda’s daughter opened the door and entered inside and found the maid missing. Three watches, three pairs of gold rings, one mobile phone and Rs 32,000 were also missing. Jagadeesh soon informed Gowda and his wife, the complaint stated.

Police sources said that the maid had been working at Gowda’s residence for past three years and that the case is under investigation.