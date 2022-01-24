Bengaluru: Maharashtra man arrested for cheating job-seekers through fake ads

The Bengaluru City Police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man from Maharashtra for allegedly cheating job-seekers by publishing fake advertisements on several websites.

Sanjeev Gangaram Ghurka, a resident of Chinchwad, Pune was arrested by the police for allegedly publishing fake advertisements on websites offering jobs in renowned IT companies, conducting interviews and eventually demanding security deposits. He had eight bank accounts and introduced himself as Pradeep. The victims realised that they were cheated only when they approached IBM India Private Limited and found no one working there by the name of Pradeep.

Sampigehalli police, which registered the FIR, said that Ghurka had cheated four people and sent job letters to more than 40 candidates with the possibility of more who could have been conned. A police officer said, “Ghurka used to give advertisements on OLX and other platforms claiming to be recruiting for IBM company. He sent call letters to applicants, conducted interviews. Before offering a job, he used to demand payment of a deposit for supplying computer equipment to work from home.”

His arrest came after IBM India Private Limited HR Manager Abhijit Roy filed a police complaint.

The officer said, “Ghurka, who is a B.Com graduate, worked in IBM Daksh, a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm and quit 5 years ago. Later, he started to cheat many of them. We suspect there are more than 100 victims but many of them have not filed complaints against him. He used to take money in the range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 75,000.”

He has been remanded to judicial custody and further probe is underway