Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura zone citizens dissatisfied with civic amenities: Survey

Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), an NGO, Wednesday released the ‘Bengaluru Citizen Perception Survey Report’ with a view to understand the citizens’ priorities for civic services and the citizens’ perception about quality of services delivery in the city.

The report said that roads and mobility were the services the citizens were most dissatisfied with in Bengaluru. Lake development and rejuvenation was a service where the citizens were comparatively more satisfied, possibly because of the efforts made in the last few years towards rejuvenating lakes and the citizens’ active involvement in the same.

Mahadevapura emerged as the zone that had the highest level of dissatisfaction with respect to civic amenities and services delivery, while Rajarajeshwari Nagar was the most satisfied zone.

“57 per cent of the respondents of Bengaluru said the overall governance of the city is not satisfactory. The major issues, which the citizens feel need attention are construction and maintenance of roads, drinking water, garbage removal and solid waste management, sewage management and public toilets,” the report said.

The questions asked were about governance, civic amenities and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) election. 8,405 (6,367 males, 2,030 females and 8 others) responses were collected across the eight BBMP zones during February to May 2022. The response collection was facilitated using online form and the volunteers consisting of students, auto drivers and milk delivery staff undertook the exercise of collecting responses from the citizens.

B.PAC said that with the BBMP council term having come to an end two years ago and no elections in sight, such a study was important to get a first-hand feel of the pain the citizens are going through in terms of various civic services and the big improvements the city needs to make to improve the standard of living for its citizens.

“This survey is an honest effort to gather the opinion and perspectives of Bengalureans, be it hits, misses and gaps of the last five years of the BBMP Council. We intend to convey these insights to the government/powers-to-be so that they can take the necessary actions and meet the expectations of the Bengalureans,”said Revathy Ashok, Managing Trustee and CEO, B.PAC.

Ananda Gundu Rao, Member, B.PAC, said this survey communicates the ground realities that citizens witness in their day-to-day life.

“An elected council for BBMP is a must and a crying need of the city and will help sharply focus on finding citizen centric solutions to many civic issues,”he added.

The report said “85 per cent of the respondents were aware of their previous ex-corporators’ and 15 per cent said they were not aware. ”

“Only 35 per cent of the total respondents said that they were satisfied with the overall work done by the ex-corporator during the term 2015-2020. Only 34 per cent of the respondents across the city were most satisfied with the mobility conditions in their ward. Only 30 per cent of the respondents were most satisfied with the condition of the roads in their wards,” the report said.

“30 per cent of the respondents were most satisfied with lighting and safety conditions as well as garbage and waste management. 37 per cent of the respondents were most satisfied with development and maintenance of parks and playgrounds. 46 per cent of the respondents were most satisfied with the lake development and rejuvenation efforts,” the report added.