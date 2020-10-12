scorecardresearch
65 arrested, Rs 96 lakh seized during raid in Bengaluru gambling club

A senior CCB official said that a search for the organisers of the gambling event is underway.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | October 12, 2020
At least 60 persons arrested in the case are natives of Andhra Pradesh, police said.

At least 65 people were detailed and Rs 96 lakh were seized during a raid in a gambling club in Mahadevapura by Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police on Sunday.

At least 60 persons arrested in the case are natives of Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, said, “The raid was conducted in Hotel Bangalore Inn in Mahadevapura police station limits on Sunday. The search continued till Sunday evening and we have seized Rs 96 lakh and arrested 65 people in the case.”

A senior CCB official said that a search for the organisers of the gambling event is underway.

