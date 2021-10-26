Bengaluru: Gang ties children to tree, forces them to smoke; six held after video surfaces

Two children were allegedly tortured and harassed by a gang who tied them to a tree and made them smoke beedis inside a government school compound at Mahadevapura in East Bengaluru on Saturday. The video of the children, aged between 11 and 13, being harassed by the gang has gone viral since then.

According to the police, six people, including five minors, have been arrested. “The gang consistently ragged and harassed children in the area. We have arrested a man named Vivek (18) and five minors,” a senior police officer of Mahadevapura police station said.

Police said the incident came to light on Saturday when one of the children went home and informed the parents about the incident and cried.

As the video of the incident went viral, a few residents complained to former corporator S Srikanth of Devasandra ward and he approached the police.

“These horrifying incidents are happening in the area and schools are not safe. The police should immediately start patrolling near the schools often to stop this kind of incidents,” S Srikanth told The Indian Express.

Bengaluru Whitefield division police have taken a suo moto case. Whitefield division deputy commissioner of police D Devaraj said: “We have detained all six members including an 18-year-old mechanic and are investigating the incident. We will increase patrolling in the area especially near schools, playgrounds and parks.”

One of the accused Vivek is in judicial custody while others have been booked under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC.