Bengaluru: Ludo game turns fatal, man killed over Rs 100 bet

A mobile board game and a hundred-rupee bet cost a man his life in Bengaluru. Thirty-two-year-old Shekh Milan, hailing from West Bengal, was stabbed to death by a friend over a Ludo game on a smartphone.

According to an FIR filed in Kumaraswamy Layout police station, the incident took place on Friday at around 10.30 pm at HT Line Road in Ilyas Nagar. “The deceased was stabbed after he refused to pay Rs 100 for losing the Ludo game to his friends. It is said that the victim himself pressed a red button on the gaming application which led to the game closing abruptly. This made his friend, who was carrying a knife with him, angry. A fight broke out between the duo with the accused stabbing his friend,” Hazaresh Killedar, Sub-Inspector at Kumaraswamy Layout police station told indianexpress.com.

Police said a case was registered after Taseen Taj, the deceased’s wife, suspected that some untoward incident have led to her husband’s death.

“Shekh Milan had left home at around 8 pm on Friday and did not return till 11 pm when a friend called his wife to inform that Milan was admitted at Jayanagar hospital with some head injuries. On further enquiry, the victim’s wife learnt that her husband was first rushed to RR hospital as he was bleeding profusely. He was later referred to Jayanagar hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the FIR read.

More than two people have been arrested so far and a probe is underway.