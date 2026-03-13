Karnataka cracks down on illegal LPG use: Bengaluru police step up citywide inspections, 46 cylinders seized in Yadgiri

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Acting on directions from Karnataka Police chief M A Saleem, the Bengaluru City police have stepped up inspections across the city to prevent stockpiling and black-market sale of LPG cylinders amid the West Asia crisis.
According to an officer, police teams have been conducting surprise checks at godowns, warehouses, and commercial establishments, and are also monitoring LPG dealerships to ensure that cylinders are not diverted for illegal sale.
The officer said inspections are also being carried out at hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments to verify whether they are using commercial LPG cylinders as mandated by regulations, rather than domestic cylinders intended for household use.
“We held a meeting with our officers and instructed them to conduct surprise inspections and checks at godowns and other locations,” said Ramesh Banoth, Joint Commissioner (East), told The Indian Express.
“There are no cases registered as of now, but we are constantly keeping an eye on commercial establishments and carrying out surprise checks,” C Vamsi Krishna, Joint Commissioner (West), said.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government is monitoring the situation, and he has given directions to the police on the issue.
“The DGP has instructed officials to conduct raids wherever necessary. The government has asked authorities to remain vigilant, and special teams have been set up to keep watch. If anyone is found hoarding cylinders or selling them in the black market at higher prices, strict action will be taken against them,” said Parameshwara.
The police said that amid the ongoing LPG shortage, authorities are closely monitoring hotels and other commercial establishments, as the situation could potentially lead to stockpiling or black-market sales. However, officials said no such instances or complaints have been reported so far.
In Yadgiri, officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department conducted targeted inspections of several hotels Thursday, and seized 46 domestic LPG cylinders that were allegedly being used for commercial purposes rather than household cooking. Authorities said such use violates the Essential Commodities Act and LPG supply rules.
Harshal Bhoyar, Deputy Commissioner, Yadgiri, said during a press meet that there is no domestic LPG crisis in the district at present, and residents should not panic over rumours of shortages.
Bhoyar, however, said that if domestic LPG cylinders are found being used in commercial establishments, authorities will conduct raids and take necessary action.
Sources indicate that some people have been attempting to book multiple cylinders under different names simultaneously, which has overloaded and crashed the LPG booking website. Despite this, the Yadgiri deputy commissioner reassured the public that the situation is under control and there is an adequate supply to meet household demand.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram