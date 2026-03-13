Karnataka cracks down on illegal LPG use: Bengaluru police step up citywide inspections, 46 cylinders seized in Yadgiri

People wait in a queue outside a gas agency to refill the LPG cylinders amid reports of a nationwide shortage of LPG. (Source: ANI)

Acting on directions from Karnataka Police chief M A Saleem, the Bengaluru City police have stepped up inspections across the city to prevent stockpiling and black-market sale of LPG cylinders amid the West Asia crisis.

According to an officer, police teams have been conducting surprise checks at godowns, warehouses, and commercial establishments, and are also monitoring LPG dealerships to ensure that cylinders are not diverted for illegal sale.

The officer said inspections are also being carried out at hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments to verify whether they are using commercial LPG cylinders as mandated by regulations, rather than domestic cylinders intended for household use.