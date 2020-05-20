Bengaluru: police investigating ‘loud sound’; earthquake ruled out

Bengaluru: A view of the Outer Ring Road wearing deserted look, as shot with a drone camera, in Bengaluru. (File/PTI Photo) Bengaluru: A view of the Outer Ring Road wearing deserted look, as shot with a drone camera, in Bengaluru. (File/PTI Photo)

A loud noise – much like a huge crash – was heard across Bengaluru around 1.20 pm Wednesday but there has been no official confirmation yet of what caused it.

Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said an investigation is underway and he has also asked the Air Force to confirm if there has been any fighter jet movement in the area. “For the past one hour people are hearing the sound, I have asked the Air Force about the fighter jet movement,” he told indianexpress.com a little after 2 pm.

Residents across the city – where a lockdown is underway – took to social media, some even reaching out to the Bengaluru City Police Control Room. “Calls started pouring in from around 1.20 pm. We are checking with our personnel and other officers across departments. A detailed statement will be shared soon across social media platforms,” a police personnel at the Bengaluru City Police Control Room said.

While some reported feeling tremor-like vibrations, others connected it to the possibility of a ‘sonic boom’ created by a fighter aircraft that has reportedly been doing rounds above the city since morning. There has been no official statement from the Indian Air Force yet.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) Director Srinivas Reddy said there was no earthquake activity recorded today in Bengaluru. “The seismometers did not capture any ground vibration as generally occurs during a mild tremor.”

The noise was heard in Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, HAL, Kammanahalli, Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Koramangala, Hosur Road, CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield, and HSR Layout among other areas in the city.

