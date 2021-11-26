Bengaluru residents report ‘loud sound’, mild vibrations; KSNDMC says neither tremor nor earthquake

Following reports of a ‘loud sound’ accompanied by mild vibrations in parts of Bengaluru on Friday, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said there were no signs of a local tremor or earthquake.

The reports came from residents in Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura between 11.50 am and 12.15 pm.

“Reports of sound associated with mild vibrations by the local residents was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura, Bengaluru today, dated 26.11.2021 between 11.50 am – 12.15 pm. The data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures/possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs shows no signatures of local tremor/earthquake,” a statement issued by the KSNDMC director read.

Several people took to social media when the incident occurred. While some users said doors and windows vibrated, others questioned whether it was another sonic boom.

This isn’t the first time mysterious noises have started Bengaluru residents. In July, people reported a “boom” in the distance, which even left window panes “shattered”. Earlier, in May 2020, a loud noise – much like a huge crash – was heard across Bengaluru. After hours of speculation, it was revealed that the noise was from an IAF Test Flight involving a supersonic profile.